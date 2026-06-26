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Ep 1: Gretchen Rubin's Biggest Flop Saved Her Career
On failure, structure, and actually enjoying your one life.
Jun 26
•
Gretchen Rubin
and
Tara Schuster
12
1
2
30:32
Help is Here!
A Little Thing That Helps drops tomorrow.
Jun 25
•
Tara Schuster
4
0:50
Steve Martin Fixed My Jealousy Problem
and he did such a good job I started a show about it!
Jun 19
•
Tara Schuster
21
14
3
I'm EXHAUSTED From Suffering
I don't enjoy my life even 50% of the time. So everything changes today.
Jun 12
•
Tara Schuster
26
23
2
6 Things I Look For in a Ride-or-Die Friend
Coming from someone who didn't always know how to have friends.
Jun 5
•
Tara Schuster
17
10
1
May 2026
5 Tricks to Make Your Journaling Habit Stick
Fifteen years and seventy-six notebooks later, my best friend was right.
May 29
•
Tara Schuster
16
6
2
A Madonna Rant & Playlist
Truly, I need you to take this in.
May 22
•
Tara Schuster
17
8
1
T$ Stamp of Approval: I smuggled the best lip-balm out of Paris
Hi friend!
May 20
•
Tara Schuster
6
1
2
Tell Me About a Time You Realized You Were Settling
I'll tell you mine first.
May 15
•
Tara Schuster
15
5
Here's How I Really Feel About Having Kids
My unfiltered thoughts on the "ticking clock."
May 8
•
Tara Schuster
40
29
6
The Bathroom Sink Ritual That Saved Me
Ten seconds before bed and a small, daily act of love.
May 1
•
Tara Schuster
26
8
2
April 2026
Here's What You Missed the Other Night
A recap and FULL recording of our live journaling session.
Apr 26
•
Tara Schuster
10
3
© 2026 Tara Schuster
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