The Good Life

The Good Life

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Steph's avatar
Steph
Jun 28, 2025

I need to go to the cemetery!!!! Also, love love LOVE that you enjoyed Ferris Bueller and saw it in a totally different way. My fav is Cameron. I think he's hysterical and a really good friend. And don't get me started on how cool Sloan is. The parade scene is full of so much joy and explosion of fun and celebration and ugh! I was dancing just watching lol. The world needs more of that.

This week's bright spot was a cute note a Starbucks barista wrote on my tea that just said "you're a star!"

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1 reply by Tara Schuster
Wendy Kennar's avatar
Wendy Kennar
Jun 28, 2025

I love that diamond necklace analogy. Thank you!

A few months ago my husband and I watched Ferris, at home, with our teenage son. All these years later, and it was still a fun watch. And the best part - our son enjoyed it, too. Glad you enjoyed!

As for outdoor movie screenings, have you checked out Street Food Cinema? They take place all around L.A. but no cemeteries.

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