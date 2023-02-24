“You’re going to want Tara Schuster to become your new best friend.”

—GLENNON DOYLE, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Untamed, founder of Together Rising, and host of the podcast We Can Do Hard Things

The Good Life is a weekly, honest, sometimes funny conversation about how we heal what ails us, build lives we f*cking enjoy, and the small tools that actually get us there.

I’m writing it in a desperate attempt to heal and enjoy my own life.

Because, JEEEZ, after ten years of therapy, writing two best-selling self-help books, speaking to thousands of women across the globe who want better lives, and telling anyone who will listen about the power of rituals, journaling, and buying yourself the f*cking lilies, here’s what I’ve realized: healing is not a destination you arrive at so that you can finally enjoy your life. YOU HAVE TO ENJOY YOUR LIFE NOW. Or you won’t at all. Because this, mon ami, is life! How grim is that?!

If you’ve been a reader of mine for a while (hi, hello, friend!) you’ll notice that I’m increasingly fascinated by what it means to live “a good life” and how that changes over time. I’m currently moving from my millennial girl-boss cookie cutter era of “gain external validation at all costs” to something more like “being at peace with myself” and “enjoying the majority of my days.” Unfortch, learning to lead a life that is good according to you and figuring out how the f*ck to enjoy it are some of the hardest problems I’ve had to tackle. And I’ve had bangs since I was eleven so this is saying a lot.

Why should you sign up? There are like ten million newsletters out there.

Ten million and 1, actually, if you count this one.

You should sign up if you want a weekly, entertaining, not-so-long you’ll never finish it, never-written-by-AI post, about how to navigate the muck of life with tools that I KNOW work.

Free Plan

A great place to start and get to know me!

1 Full Post a Week

Features like my series “A Little Thing That Helps,” in which I talk with amazing people about the tools that help them actually enjoy their lives.

Why Should I Sign Up For Paid?

I’m just a girl, in the world, trying to figure out how the f*ck we are supposed to navigate the dumpster fire. And to do that, I need your support. I spend a crazy amount of time on this newsletter and your Medici style patronage is currently the only thing keeping the lights on because I want to do this newsletter really f*cking well.

As A Paid Member You’ll Also Get

Monthly journaling challenge ! Each month we explore one bigger question or theme and then DO THE WORK to overcome, heal, or enjoy said theme

A Saturday post for my “Journaling Circle” where you’ll get a weekly journaling prompt. Each week builds on the last so you can find your own patterns and throughlines.

A community of like-minded souls who have done some amount of self-healing and are like, “now what?” We do the “what” together.

A monthly workshop with me where we dive into one tool as a community

A monthly worksheet to really help you integrate the tools into your life

Paywalled recommendations because did you know I am obsessed with researching products? It’s my vice.

Who I am

Tara Schuster is an…

accomplished former Comedy Central executive and the best-selling author of the runaway hit, Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies, Glow in the F*cking Dark, and, most recently, a journal aptly titled This Journal F*cking Works. She is a lover of hiking but not dirt (sorry), adventures (unless that term is played out), and she’s thrilled you’re reading this right now.

Hi! I’m Tara “T$” Schuster. You might have found me on the IG, a podcast, or maybe even from one of my books. Hope you enjoyed. If you didn’t, please don’t tell me.

My books have been lauded as some of the best, most practical, and even funny, self-help-ish work on mental health and self-care by everyone from Cosmopolitan to Real Simple to Goop to Publishers Weekly to my best friend who said I “did a really good job.” She kind of had to say that but I believe her. I’ve also contributed to InStyle, The New Yorker, and Forbes, among others.

I went through a neglected-mess-wreck-disaster of a childhood, re-parented* myself into the human I wanted to be, took notes the whole time, and resolved never again to live in misery. What I’m offering you are the rituals and habits that got me through to the other side, where I am actually “content” and “stable,” two words I never dreamed would apply to me. Not every tool will work for you, but they will all make you laugh. With me. Not at me. I hope.

*Took an honest accounting of my emotional wounds and brought healing to them

What Do People Say About Tara and her work?

“Tara Schuster is a phenomenal storyteller—a woman who insisted on reclaiming her agency, to shine in bleak circumstances. Glow in the F*cking Dark is a revealing and powerful book that lit me up from the inside out.” —GLENNON DOYLE, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Untamed, founder of Together Rising, and host of the podcast We Can Do Hard Things

"Glow in the F*cking Dark proves that Tara Schuster is a modern-day guru for people who really hate gurus. Ruthlessly authentic and bitingly hilarious, Tara takes us on a roller coaster of self-discovery, revealing that we are all the student and the teacher on our own paths to growth and healing." — MELISSA URBAN , Co-Founder of the Whole30 and bestselling author of The Whole 30 and The Book of Boundaries

“Tara Schuster has done something remarkable: She’s written a guide to facing the slings and arrows of life that’s both delightfully irreverent and disarmingly earnest. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you might just come away stronger and better.” — ADAM GRANT , #1 New York Times bestselling author of Think Again and host of the TED podcast WorkLife

“Healing takes effort—and we can’t do it alone. In Glow in the F*cking Dark, Tara Schuster guides us along as she finds her way through her own pain and offers honest, often funny, and actionable advice for taking charge of your emotional health.” —LORI GOTTLEIB, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone and co-host of the podcast Dear Therapists

I don’t have all the answers but I know I’m asking the right questions when I look at the progress I, and now my readers, have made over the years.