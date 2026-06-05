The Good Life

The Good Life

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Brittany Heer's avatar
Brittany Heer
Jun 5

I don’t have anything to add to list, just noting that this post reminded me that I have a few long distance friends I need to check in with!

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1 reply by Tara Schuster
Tara Y's avatar
Tara Y
Jun 5

The part where they are deeply curious about life — what a great criterion! I think all my closest friends share that in common.

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1 reply by Tara Schuster
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