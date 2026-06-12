The Good Life

The Good Life

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Maria Vicencio (Angela)'s avatar
Maria Vicencio (Angela)
Jun 12

Working two jobs just to stay afloat as an "educated professional" is killing me. I did everything I was supposed to. The heart ache that comes with the reality that everything we were told to do in our youth was filled with false promises is crushing.

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1 reply by Tara Schuster
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Raechel
Jun 12

I freaking love you 💜

I don't know that it is life optimization, but the need for security and financial safety that comes from my job is not-so-secretly killing me.

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2 replies by Tara Schuster and others
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