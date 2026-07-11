Hi, friend!

How the heck are you? Did you do the worksheet?

Great. That’s what I love to hear, because it means you sat with “how is right now” across every major area of your life. You were honest! Maybe MORE honest than felt comfortable.

And now I want you to go back and read what you wrote.

Because here’s something I’ve noticed about myself, and I suspect I’m not alone in this: when I do an honest accounting of my life, my inner critic LOVES to sneak in.

She acts like she’s being “realistic,” but really she’s just being mean. I’ll write something like “my friendships are a 3 out of 5,” and my inner critic is like YES, because you are a bad friend and also you should call people more and also why don’t you have more friends and also…

You get it!

So before we move forward this month, I want to do something important. I want you to look back at what you wrote with fresh eyes and ask yourself three questions.

So, pull out your worksheet. Read through what you wrote.