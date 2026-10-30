You Can’t Uber and DoorDash Your Way to Personal Growth

Hi, friend, hi!

This week, Yung Pueblo told me a story he has never told anyone before.

Today, he’s known for being a #1 New York Times bestselling author who has sold two million books in 25 languages (and has an incredible new book, Journey: The Year That Changes Everything: 365 Daily Reflections to Build Self-Awareness and Inner Peace out November 10!), but back when he was writing his first book, Inward, he was very much a beginner, riding his bike through Prospect Park, just trying to dream up new poems for his first book. And he was STRUGGLING.

He was at a point in his career where he was just beginning to taste success after building an audience of 50K readers on Instagram, and his friends started to notice his success. “Wow, it’s starting to work. You’re really doing it!” they would tell him.

But privately, every time he read the first draft of his book, he felt it just wasn’t quite there. He told his audience the book was coming, and then had to make the extremely anxiety-inducing decision to push it back because he wasn’t happy with it. Then he pushed it back AGAIN. His readers started to wonder if the book would ever come out. Heck, HE wondered the same! Six to eight stressful months later, he finally put out what he now calls a slim little book we know as Inward that took “a Herculean effort.”

You actually know how this story ends: Inward was a huge friggin’ success. But this story is SUCH a good reminder that sometimes what we see on the outside isn’t even close to what’s actually happening on the inside. Which is EXACTLY the topic of my show, A Little Thing That Helps, where I ask people who have reached incredible success to share a story they’ve never told before about a time when things looked perfect from the outside, but the real picture was WAY more complicated.

Yung Pueblo shared three things that got him through the struggle to publish his first book and that keep him growing today.

1. Aim for 80%

While he was writing Inward, Yung Pueblo developed a mantra that finally got him over the finish line: Aim for 80% on the first draft, then fine-tune it to 90%. But he couldn’t let perfection get in the way of progress. “Nothing is ever, ever going to be perfect,” he told me, which is so true but which we all need to remind ourselves of more often!

Try it! Pick up the thing you’ve been sitting on or even avoiding and say to yourself, “I’m not going to make this perfect, I’m just going to get it to 80%.” I think you might be shocked by how much more you get done (and that the work is actually pretty great).

Know someone who’s been sitting on a project because it’s not “perfect” yet? Send this to them to remind them that 80% is great. Share

2. Your luck depends on your people

Our phones have, unfortunately, fostered a false sense of connection that makes us feel like we’re spending time with other people without even leaving our beds. But as you know in your heart of hearts, binge-watching the newest season of The Diplomat does NOT a community make. Even worse, we end up depriving ourselves of luck. Let me explain…

When I asked Yung Pueblo whether we can make ourselves luckier, he replied that we can, through association. In his early days, he had a circle of friends in New York’s wellness world who were all trying a newfangled technology, a little app called Instagram, to get their poetry and messages out there!

“Being around people like that feels like taking your luck into your own hands,” he said. That’s because being in the right place at the right time depends on being around the right people: people who lift you up, share your interests, and don’t view you as competition. I’ve written before about how the quality of your relationships determines the quality of your life. It takes time and effort to form these relationships.

Try it! Next time you’re tempted to cancel on someone, go anyway. There’s a lot of talk about boundaries these days, and the importance of staying home to rest when you need to. But I find that showing up EVEN WHEN YOU DON’T WANT TO pretty much always ends up feeling really, really good. To make it less intimidating, tell yourself you’ll go just for an hour. There’s true magic in showing up for others, and every time you do it, you put yourself in the way of good fortune. Who knows what will happen or who you will meet!

3. Meditation is a better investment than the S&P 500

I USED to meditate with the best of them. I’ve been on the retreats, I’ve done the apps, I’ve written about the benefits! But I’ve fallen off recently, and it’s been hard to start again because I’m so mad at myself for stopping in the first place. Plus. WHO HAS THE TIME?!

So I asked Yung Pueblo how I can get back to my habit, and he explained that it’s all about remembering the benefits. “It’s a better investment than the S&P 500,” he told me, and like any good investment, it compounds over time.

After a decade of practice, daily meditation has made his marriage better, deepened his relationships with his parents and siblings, and unlocked creativity he didn’t know he had. And it shows! I recently interviewed Dan Harris, another longtime meditator, and I can confirm they are two of the calmest humans I’ve ever shared a screen with!

His tip for those of us (ahem, me) who have fallen off the bandwagon? “Forgive yourself and start again. No worries.” I want to get that tattooed on my arms!

Try it! Think of meditation like a retirement account. Put in a few minutes today, and if you miss a day (or a month), don’t cash out. Instead, forgive yourself and start again. Even if the start is super short! I am now committed to five minutes a day so I build pride in myself, not hate.

You can’t DoorDash this

As Yung Pueblo put it, “you’re not gonna Uber or DoorDash your way to personal growth.” Healing is slow, compounding, and a little inconvenient. BUT it pays off better than anything else you’ll put your time into. If you want a daily nudge, his new book, Journey: The Year That Changes Everything, comes out November 10. It’s 365 short reflections, one for every day of the year, designed to help you build awareness and inner peace at a pace that makes real growth ACTUALLY manageable, not overwhelming.

You can pre-order it here! And if you have a friend who’s going through it (or who’s been talking about “starting fresh” for, oh, three years), go ahead and grab a copy for them, too! Pre-orders are one of the BEST things you can do for an author, and I can’t think of a better gift. Can you?

Pre-order Yung Pueblo's book!

Testify

Who’s the friend who’s made you luckier? You don’t have to share their name, but I’d love to hear a little bit about them. How did they help you? How does being in associate with them make the quality of your life better?

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