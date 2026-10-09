Hi friends,

Today, I have a story I want to share in light of everything unfolding at Cornell right now.

If sexual violence is triggering or just not what you want to read about today, please read about the time I accidentally ate dog food in Joshua Tree. That essay features Elizabeth Gilbert and is the friggin’ HUG you might need.

But if you want to better understand why so many of us are reeling, and find some vocabulary to explain those feelings, stay with me.

Here’s a story I’ve never shared with anyone, but that is ultimately about this moment in history.

For all of my early childhood years, a family member exposed me to pornography.

I’m talking about graphic sexual images and videos that I had no way of processing at all. The result was me acting out in the schoolyard: sometimes by undressing and trying to convince my fellow five-year-olds to marry me (which would have been sweet…maybe…if I’d had clothes on).

For YEARS, my entire childhood, adolescence, and well into my mid-thirties, it was an incredibly shameful part of my history that would spring into my consciousness seemingly out of nowhere. One moment I was fine - I was out at a work happy hour, nothing sexual about it - and the next moment, I felt hot waves of shame go up and down my body.

My thought spirals would go something like this:

What’s wrong with you? Freak.

Were you even “abused?” No one touched you. You don’t get that word.

Maybe no one even noticed you were in the room, and you’re blowing this out of proportion.

Is this even that bad? Way worse things happen to other people.

Someone else would have handled this better.

While I never told a soul in my real life about “the thing,” I did finally talk to my therapist about it.

And it was always the same conversation: was I actually abused or not? I would bring in definitions, compare myself to others, and generally struggle not with the memories but with the label. I finally asked her, “Why can’t I let this go? Why am I so obsessed with categorizing what happened?”

I’ll never, ever forget what she said to me:

“What you’re dealing with is the threshold of disbelief. You don’t want to live in a world where what happened to you happened to you. This is why we don’t talk about child abuse, or any number of abuses, because we as a society don’t want to believe things like this can and do happen. Regularly. So we blame ourselves, dismiss the truth, tell the victim to go away, and try to pretend we live in a better world than we really do.”

The moment she uttered the phrase “threshold of disbelief,” tears welled up in my eyes because I knew she was right. I didn’t want to call what happened to me “abuse” because I didn’t want to be someone who was abused. I didn’t want to think of someone in my family as someone who would abuse me.

Do you know someone who has their own “threshold of disbelief” they’re grappling with? I’d love for you to share this with them, because I KNOW it will help them. Share

The threshold of disbelief

And so, as the story of Jane Doe’s alleged horrific hours-long assault has flooded our inboxes, our feeds, and the news, that phrase has come up for me like a siren, impossible to ignore. The threshold of disbelief.

Dr. Ronnie Janoff-Bulman explains that most of us live in a world with three core assumptions:

The world is benevolent The world is meaningful The self is worthy

“We believe that the world and other people are generally good, that outcomes are not random but instead make sense, and we are worthy of good outcomes by virtue of our character and actions,” she says. “And so, when something truly terrible happens, our world collapses because it turns out the assumptions that were the bedrock of our whole lives are not true.”

Most devastating of all, in her work Dr. Janoff-Bulman found that one of the most common reactions to trauma is self-blame. Because blaming ourselves is a way to make the world make sense again.

So when you hear that it took Jane Doe days, and then weeks, to call what happened to her by its name, doesn’t that make all the sense in the world?

I can’t imagine that any victim of sexual violence has an easy time accepting that this is the world we live in, where really terrible things can happen to us for no reason at all. The research bears this out: a 2016 meta-analysis found that about 60 percent of women whose experiences met the legal definition of rape did not label it rape. Six in ten. As a coping mechanism, it can take our brains months, even years, to process and label what has happened to us.

I bet Jane Doe didn’t want to believe she lived in a world where this could happen. Wouldn’t it be easier to decide you were a slut, or that you’d asked for it, or to own it and laugh it off? To blame yourself rather than realize your world had been shattered?

If it’s your fault, there’s nothing wrong with the world, just you.

Things we laughed at aren’t funny anymore. They never were

I am in no way on planet earth equating what happened to Jane Doe with what happened to me. I also f*cking refuse to compete in the trauma Olympics because those games are over. The reason I’m telling you this story is to draw your attention to the threshold of disbelief and to show you how f*cking hard it is for a victim to come to terms with their reality.

And to give you a hug, an embrace, some compassion if something has happened to you and it’s just so hard to come to terms with it.

I also want you to know that finally labeling what happened to me as “abuse” actually did give me some relief, because I could see clearly that I didn’t do anything wrong. Instead, very wrong things happened to me, and I was forced to carry someone else’s shame.

Now, I live in a world that can be benevolent, that can have meaning, but above all else, I live in a world where I am worthy.

Thank you, Jane Doe

Thank God she spoke up. Thank God she filed her lawsuit. Thank God she is showing up for her life, as painful as that might be. Thank you, Jane Doe, for insisting that you deserve some degree of justice in a world that has shown you so little.

The threshold of disbelief isn’t just Jane Doe’s to cross. It’s ours, too. Every “but she said it was fine,” every “but she was doing drugs!” every reason we reach for that would let this be smaller than it is? That’s handing the shame back to her.

My one ask to you this week is to cross the threshold with Jane Doe. Allow yourself to feel all the pain of knowing that a woman could be assaulted for hours while young men asked each other, “Shop still open?” on f*cking Snapchat. Let’s just live in that world for a moment without needing to move on.

And if her story has knocked something loose in you, some night you’ve been laughing off for ten years, believe yourself too. That’s how I’m working my way through this moment. I’m choosing the real world, as bad as it is, because it’s the only one any of us can heal in.

If anything in this post stirred up something for you, please know you don’t have to hold it alone. If you think you may have experienced sexual violence, whether it was last week or twenty years ago, you can reach RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673, chat online at hotline.rainn.org, or text HOPE to 64673.

Testify

Have you ever talked yourself out of calling something what it was, because naming it would somehow make it real? What finally helped you believe yourself?

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I’m traveling and will be back in your inbox the week after with some very good stuff. See you then.