The Good Life

The Good Life

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Kathryn Ruiz's avatar
Kathryn Ruiz
Oct 9

Thank you. I believe all women are Jane Does - since being little girls and the catcalls began, or some freak exposed himself to us, or someone in our family did something awful to us, or a stranger violated us, or a group of f-ing frat boys abused us. It makes me sick. I stand by all of us Jane Does - those of us who have realized that we too have been abused and those of us who are still internalizing the abuse and wondering what "we" did to make it happen. Fuck that.. Let's all love and support each other - yes we need to call out our own Jane Doe experience - and yes MEN HAVE TO STEP UP and realize this is NOT A FEMALE PROBLEM - this is most always caused by men. Thank you for listening.

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Connie Wellik's avatar
Connie Wellik
Oct 9

Interestingly, last night I shared my story of physical, sexual and emotional abuse last night at my Celebrate Recovery meeting. To have such an amazing community of care and support has healed so much of my soul over the past 30 years. It is a Christian based recovery program but you don’t need to be a Christian to be part of it. There are meetings in thousands of churches worldwide. Highly recommend checking it out.

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