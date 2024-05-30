Hi Friends!

How are your self-compassion journal prompts going? I have a guess: not amazing and kinda more hard than you thought they would be.

Self-compassion is one of the absolute hardest behaviors to take on because it forces us to authentically love ourselves (EW!!!), something we have been trained since we were children NOT TO DO. We need to care about others, above ourselves, right? PLUS: Who wants to love the annoying parts of us - our mistakes? Our grumpiness? Our failures? Isn’t it just easier to punish ourselves? YES - IT IS! But overtime a lack of self-compassion has devastating effects on our mental and physical health.

So if you’re finding self-compassion difficult - remember - that’s not a sign you are doing anything wrong. It’s a sign that you’re DOING THE DAMN THING THAT’S HARD!

Any questions - please ask in the comments!

Thursday: Best-Friend Mode

Think of a time recently when you really beat yourself up for a perceived mistake or flaw. Describe what you said to yourself. Now imagine a scene where someone you love tears themselves down the way you tore yourself down. What would you say to that best friend?

Friday: Mindfulness, Common Humanity, and Kindness in Action

Big props to Dr. Kristin Neff for being the inspo for this prompt. Think back on this week and write down a list of anything that you felt bad about, anything you judged yourself for, or any difficult experience that caused you pain. I’ll use a personal example: My dad said something I didn’t like, and even though he is trying to be a better communicator, I got angry and abruptly got off the phone. I haven’t called him back, and I feel ashamed.