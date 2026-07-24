The Good Life

The Good Life

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Tara Y's avatar
Tara Y
2d

Honestly so envious of someone who can be a great partner to someone without having to “do the work” because they have already figured out how to be a good human being on their own. I have done all the therapy and self help work to the max and it’s only with all that extra support I feel capable of being a halfway decent partner/friend most days. But we all have different journeys when it comes to this kind of stuff. Congrats on finding someone who accepts you as you are! That’s no small thing.

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1 reply by Tara Schuster
TiffanyPDX's avatar
TiffanyPDX
2dEdited

This is such a great read! My bf did put himself in a month-long program for his mental health a number of years ago AND NEVER BRINGS IT UP. He did his work and then just moved the fuck on which is so beautiful to me. Yes, we moved way too fast into what we now have (I think long distance will facilitate that), but the squishiest thing he does is talk about me, the “Girlfriend”, to all his friends around the country. It could be sooo cringey, but it’s actually so lovely in contrast to all those fuckboys I “dated” over the last 8 years. Some of them, I realized, didn’t know my last name, even after months of …whatever we were doing.

The wait was worth it.

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