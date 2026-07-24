Hi friend,

I remember a time, WAY back in the ancient year of 2022, when I was talking to one of my besties about the new boy I was dating. He was sweet, he was employed (!!!), and more than anything, he had done “the work.”

“He’s been in therapy for years. He’s even done EMDR. It’s amazing because we have the same vocabulary, and, if we break up, there’s no way it would be a bad one, ya know? He’s too evolved for that,” I told her.

She nodded with the diplomatic blankness of a woman who knew something I didn’t.

You see, up until that moment I had told my friends, my matchmaker, and anyone in a three foot radius that I was looking for a man who was “emotionally engaged.”

The kind of guy who knew how to name his feelings and talk to me about mine. If a dude told me he had done any kind of self-work (meditation! journaling! oh my!), I thought this might be the right man for the job.

So back to the new “emotionally intelligent” man in question

I felt like I had struck gold with this man! He hadn’t just done “any kind of therapy”; he went to therapy three times a week. He cried openly and often, and one time had to “take a moment of peace” and rest on a bench at a museum because he had been “triggered” by something I said (I wish I could remember what). It was a date, we were in fancy clothes to be in the museum and I “respected” that he was self-aware enough to know he was hving a breakdown…

I thought these were all signs of emotional maturity, and not, let’s say, the signs of someone who was deeply in trouble.

Spoiler alert: The guy I’m talking about above is NOT who I ended up with…obviously. 😅

Then he broke up with me in the most EPICLY terrible way

It was on FaceTime, while I was out of town, the night before my college reunion which was supposed to me my victory lap, followed by an IMMEDIATE ghosting. I learned a giant f*cking lesson that day: “doing the work” is not the same as “being a good person.” A man can know the name of every feeling and still not care about yours.

Which brings me to The Boyfriend™️

He has done exactly zero of “the work.” He’s never been to therapy, never tried to meditate or breathe differently, and actually, we don’t even have common interests or hobbies! I mean, I guess we like to hike but that’s totally new!

And guess what? It’s amazing AF.

The Boyfriend™️ accepts me for who I am: my messy moods, my rants about sunscreen, the fact that basically anything makes me cry. He holds me when I’m spiraling because my publisher rejected the book chapter I thought was amazing.

He has started wearing sunscreen to match me. And when he realized how much TV affects me, he lovingly banned me from watching The Pitt before bedtime, even though he really, really wanted to watch The Pitt with me. He has never once talked about his “healing journey.” Instead, he shows me, every single day, exactly what he thinks of me: that I am a treasure.

In addition to matching sunscreen, I guess we sometimes wear matching colors? 😉

I used to think I needed a partner who was as emotionally deep as me, who came from a similar background, and who shared my interests. But as my therapist, who is a big believer in The Gottman Method, points out, that’s just not true.

To be in a healthy relationship, you really just need three things:

Mutual admiration. The Boyfriend™️had an extremely difficult (as in, worse than mine, can you believe it) childhood and went on to become a total success in his industry. As a kid, he had severe health issues that left him friendless, and now he’s a full-blown social butterfly. I couldn’t admire him more if I tried, and he has told me many times that the sexiest thing about me is my drive to make a difference in the world. Similar life goals. The Boyfriend™️ and I don’t have exactly the same life goals, but we respect each other’s. I’m happy to stay a little late at dinner to make a connection. He’ll join me for an extra mile on a hike. And we’ll sit with each other for hours untangling little life messes until they feel better. Trust and commitment. The Boyfriend™️has earned my trust, and I know he’s just as committed to me as I am to him. At the very start of our relationship, he flew to Los Angeles almost every weekend for months, NEVER complaining, always just happy to be with me. And that continues: when I’m with him, I know he is exactly where he wants to be. I feel the same way.

Does this feel like the most throw-up-in-your-mouth mushy essay I’ve ever written?

Maybe. But I want you to know tihs: I would never have given The Boyfriend™️ a real shot if I had stuck to my old criteria -“must be emotionally evolved,” with endless hours of therapy as the only proof I accepted.

So here’s my new, extremely unscientific screening process, which I offer to you whether you’re dating, married, or quietly side-eyeing a checklist of your own: Forget the resume.

Do you know someone who is a littttttle cycnical of therapy culture these days? Or done with people who say the’ve “healed” but that’s just an excuse for bad behavior? Send them this newsletter! Share

This doesn’t just apply to the people we date. It’s to the friend who said they’ve grown, or the parent who just started therapy. You don’t have to be in a romantic context to ask yourself these three questions instead:

Do they act kind, or just talk kind? Anyone can (and does) say “I hear you.” Watch what they do the next time you’re crying about something that would sound stupid if you explained it. After a hard moment, do you feel steadied or narrated? There’s a real difference between someone who holds you and someone who explains you to yourself. I’m not looking for TED talks in my darkest moments! Given every option in the world, would you both still rather just hang out with each other? Not doing anything impressive, just being with each other - and having a great time.

You’ll notice there is nothing on this list about therapy, meditation, or a working knowledge of attachment styles. If your person has those things too, wonderful. Truly, God bless. But it doesn’t mean a damn thing if they don’t live what they learned.

A few weeks ago I was on a FaceTime with the same bestie from 2022, telling her every great thing I just told you about The Boyfriend™️.

This time, when I finished talking, she didn’t nod diplomatically. She just said, “Finally.” And ya know what? I have to agree. Finally.

Testify

Now tell me something: if you’re partnered, what’s the unglamorous, zero-therapy-speak thing your person does that makes you feel like a treasure? And if you’re single, what’s the one item on your checklist you’re now reconsidering? I read and reply to every comment because I love you.

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A Couple Things Before You Go…

The incredible, hilarious comedy writer (and children’s book author!) Bess Kalb was on my show, A Little Thing That Helps, on Monday, talking about how she was diagnosed with a chronic illness as her career was taking the f*ck off - and the things that helped her through that extremely hard time. BESS IS SO FUNNY AND COOL AND I WAS JEALOUS OF HER FOR A LONG TIME AND I FULLY ADMIT IT IN THIS EPISODE! I hope you’ll enjoy it by watching the full episode or listening to it on on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

AND WE ARE HAVING A MEET UP MONDAY!

For my Good Life Lab members, The last journaling prompt of the month is coming to your inbox TOMORROW, and don’t forget we ARE MEETING UP THIS MONDAY 5PM PT / 8 ET. We will journal and take an honest accounting of where we are right now so we can go where the f*ck we want to go!