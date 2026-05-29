The Good Life

The Good Life

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
May 29

I so badly want to be a person who journals! I often stick with it for a few days and then let it go. You inspired me to try again!

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1 reply by Tara Schuster
Wendy Kennar's avatar
Wendy Kennar
May 29

Journaling has become an "extra" for me. It's something I only sometimes do. I admit, I have made it very easy to skip. I don't have a regular practice or ritual. It's just something I do, occasionally. Though during different periods of my life, such as while pregnant with our now-18-year-old son, I did regularly journal. I'm so glad I documented that time in my life. I journaled during our first family trip to Maui. But, regular day-to-day journaling? Not so much.

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