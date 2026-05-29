5 Tricks to Make Your Journaling Habit Stick
The fifth one is the unlock.
Hi, Friend!
Before we dive into today’s post about the morning ritual that saved my life, I wanted to tell you how moved I am by your responses to my post about having kids. I read and reply to every single comment so come talk to me!
This one from Brittany Heer is so beautiful it gave me chills.
And now, because the goal is always to help you live your best f*cking life, let’s talk about a routine that will upend your morning and possibly your life in the best way possible…
Wait! Are you not subscribed yet?! Well, today is your lucky day, just enter your email below, and I’ll add you to the list.
Let’s Start With a Story
I was 25, sobbing into a goblet of red wine at a bar in Manhattan, when my best friend Isabelle looked at me and said, “Why don’t you try journaling?”
I wanted to throw my wine in her face (I am super kind).
Instead, I did the mature thing: I got passive-aggressive as f*ck. “Sure, thanks for the suggestion,” I nice-seethed. I would try her cheesy little journaling experiment, it would fail spectacularly, and I could prove her wrong.
I did not prove her wrong.
It Worked Immediately! I Was Furious
Within days, something undeniable happened. Getting my thoughts OUT of my head and ONTO the page felt physically good. I could see my patterns clearly. I started hearing my own voice again, one I thought I’d lost a long time ago in the clusterf*ck that was my childhood.
Here’s the truth I couldn’t admit back then: I didn’t start journaling because I was sad, I started because I was literally desperate. I needed a way out of the wreckage of my own mind. Once I understood THAT was the real why, hitting snooze seemed like I was copping out of my life.
Fifteen years and seventy-six journals (plus my own published journal!) later, I journal in bars instead of crying in them. It’s a massive upgrade, friend!
Why Journaling Doesn’t Stick (And How to Fix It)
Most people treat journaling like a chore, and that’s a problem. What you have to do is turn it into a ritual, and I’ll tell you why: A ritual is something you look forward to. Once I made journaling into something delicious and sacred and MINE, I never had to force myself again.
Here’s how to actually start:
1. Keep it STUPID simple. Three pages or fifteen minutes. Or two minutes. Or one line. That’s it. JUST CHOOSE SOMETHING. And make it so achievable that you feel genuinely proud when you do it, but not like it took every ounce of your energy and willpower.
2. Know your real why. Not “I want to be more mindful.” Dig until you hit something that actually moves you. The deeper the why, the harder it is to skip. If you write, “I don’t want to waste my life, and I need to get to know myself,” it’s MUCH HARDER to skip journaling.
3. Schedule that sh*t. Put it in your actual calendar. Not in your head. The calendar! Make it like a meeting you’re not going to skip.
4. Make it nice. A journal that makes your heart sing, a candle, a witchy brew. My hot pink journal lives on my coffee table, where I have to look at it every day. And, may I suggest MY journal that I created for all of you? Here’s the link!
5. Bribe yourself. In the beginning, I rewarded every journaling session with a candle or I’d buy myself a fun pen. You don’t need to be a saint; you just need to be strategic.
Testify:
Tell me, are you a regular journal-er? Journaling curious? If you journal, what has really made it stick for you? If you want to journal more often, what’s getting in the way? I read and reply to every single comment - so drop me a line. Let me help you!
I so badly want to be a person who journals! I often stick with it for a few days and then let it go. You inspired me to try again!
Journaling has become an "extra" for me. It's something I only sometimes do. I admit, I have made it very easy to skip. I don't have a regular practice or ritual. It's just something I do, occasionally. Though during different periods of my life, such as while pregnant with our now-18-year-old son, I did regularly journal. I'm so glad I documented that time in my life. I journaled during our first family trip to Maui. But, regular day-to-day journaling? Not so much.