Hi, Friend!

Before we dive into today’s post about the morning ritual that saved my life, I wanted to tell you how moved I am by your responses to my post about having kids . I read and reply to every single comment so come talk to me!

This one from Brittany Heer is so beautiful it gave me chills.

And now, because the goal is always to help you live your best f*cking life, let’s talk about a routine that will upend your morning and possibly your life in the best way possible…

Let’s Start With a Story

I was 25, sobbing into a goblet of red wine at a bar in Manhattan, when my best friend Isabelle looked at me and said, “Why don’t you try journaling?”

I wanted to throw my wine in her face (I am super kind).

Instead, I did the mature thing: I got passive-aggressive as f*ck. “Sure, thanks for the suggestion,” I nice-seethed. I would try her cheesy little journaling experiment, it would fail spectacularly, and I could prove her wrong.

I did not prove her wrong.

Younger me was very skeptical of journaling.

It Worked Immediately! I Was Furious

Within days, something undeniable happened. Getting my thoughts OUT of my head and ONTO the page felt physically good. I could see my patterns clearly. I started hearing my own voice again, one I thought I’d lost a long time ago in the clusterf*ck that was my childhood.

Here’s the truth I couldn’t admit back then: I didn’t start journaling because I was sad, I started because I was literally desperate. I needed a way out of the wreckage of my own mind. Once I understood THAT was the real why, hitting snooze seemed like I was copping out of my life.

One of my OG Lilies, Steph with her handy-dandy journal!

Have someone in your life who has struggled to make journaling stick? Send this to them! They will thank you. And so will I. Share

Fifteen years and seventy-six journals (plus my own published journal!) later, I journal in bars instead of crying in them. It’s a massive upgrade, friend!

Why Journaling Doesn’t Stick (And How to Fix It)

Most people treat journaling like a chore, and that’s a problem. What you have to do is turn it into a ritual, and I’ll tell you why: A ritual is something you look forward to. Once I made journaling into something delicious and sacred and MINE, I never had to force myself again.

Here’s how to actually start:

1. Keep it STUPID simple. Three pages or fifteen minutes. Or two minutes. Or one line. That’s it. JUST CHOOSE SOMETHING. And make it so achievable that you feel genuinely proud when you do it, but not like it took every ounce of your energy and willpower.

2. Know your real why. Not “I want to be more mindful.” Dig until you hit something that actually moves you. The deeper the why, the harder it is to skip. If you write, “I don’t want to waste my life, and I need to get to know myself,” it’s MUCH HARDER to skip journaling.

3. Schedule that sh*t. Put it in your actual calendar. Not in your head. The calendar! Make it like a meeting you’re not going to skip.

4. Make it nice. A journal that makes your heart sing, a candle, a witchy brew. My hot pink journal lives on my coffee table, where I have to look at it every day. And, may I suggest MY journal that I created for all of you? Here’s the link!

5. Bribe yourself. In the beginning, I rewarded every journaling session with a candle or I’d buy myself a fun pen. You don’t need to be a saint; you just need to be strategic.

Sometimes people ask if journaling on your computer counts. My answer is yes and no. There’s compelling research that long hand is a more effective way to dive into your brain, but some mornings, all that is available is my computer. So my honest answer: journal in a way you will actually journal.

Testify:

Tell me, are you a regular journal-er? Journaling curious? If you journal, what has really made it stick for you? If you want to journal more often, what’s getting in the way? I read and reply to every single comment - so drop me a line. Let me help you!

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