Oh, hi there!

The Good Life Lab’s VERY FIRST monthly challenge starts TODAY.

Here at the Good Life Lab (formerly The Inner Circle), we are learning the tools, mindset shifts, and little rituals that help us ENJOY OUR F*CKING LIVES!

This month, we are going to check in with where the f*ck we actually are right now. THAT SOUNDS REALLY BIG AND SCARY - but I PROMISE I have a way to break this question down and make it super useful for you. But first a story…

Do you remember that time my dad almost died?

Because I sure do! I wrote about it in Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies. Here’s the gist, including some details I never shared:

When I was about 30, my dad had a subdural hematoma (bleeding in the skull), which put so much pressure on his brain that he couldn’t use the right side of his body, couldn’t walk straight, and couldn’t really speak.

At that time, I only saw my dad once a month (he lived in Las Vegas and I lived in LA), so by the time I saw him, he was weeks into the bleed. YOU WOULD THINK that one of his friends would have noticed something was “off,” but apparently, no one thought to tell him he was acting like he was having a continual stroke.

I rushed him to the hospital (driving like a bat out of hell from dinner to straight to the ER) only to find out that the situation was dire. That night, he had “emergency brain surgery” (a phrase I hope never to hear again) and I honest to God thought he was going to die and I would be alone.

We kept it light-hearted when we could.

It was one of the scariest moments of my life

THANKFULLY, the first surgery was a total success. But it necessitated a second. And then months in and out of the hospital. And then navigating insurance. And then getting home care and fighting my dad to accept in-home care. Even as I write this now, I feel how I felt then, TOTALLY AND COMPLETELY OVERWHELMED.

I was lucky my friends showed up for me: at the hospital, at my dad’s apartment, at all of the major events. But there was one question they would ask me that would make me murderous towards them.

And that question was: How are you doing?

How am I doing???????? I wanted to scream! How am I doing????? IDK, I’m devastated, scared, angry at life, and guilty and ashamed that I’m angry at my dad for being a difficult patient. I was ALL of the things, all at once. So when asked how I was doing, it only escalated my sense of overwhelm.

My friends, their parents, all in the waiting room during my dad’s second surgery.

We can ALL relate to being overwhelmed by the “how are you doing” question. Send this to someone who’s been there!!! Share

Here’s why this question burned me so much: because when we are in the undertow, asking us to assess the whole f*cking ocean is way too much.

Then, one night, my BFF (The Fisch) asked me probably the most useful question I’ve ever been asked in my entire life:

“How is right now?”

Instead of asking me to make a judgment call on everything, she was checking in on that exact moment.

That I could answer: “Right now I’m okay. Right now I’m still breathing. Right now I’m holding my dad’s hand.”

That one tiny reframe brought me out of the spiral and back into my body.

I’ve noticed that considering our entire lives is not only pretty much impossible, but also, it can be really depressing.

MAYBE you are one of the lucky few who can say, EVERYTHING IS PEACHY KEEN! But for the rest of us, life is just more complex, and when we are really down, a question like “how are you doing?” can feel almost threatening.

And yet…it’s SO important to consider where we are because many of us are super good at moving through our lives without ever stopping to honestly assess where we actually are.

But when we slow down and ask just “how is right now” - with friendships, with work, with money, with love - we’re usually, actually doing a whole hell of a lot better than we think we are AND have the mental capacity to maybe consider the one thing that actually needs our attention, instead of catastrophizing in the incredible overwhelm of it all.

I don’t remember if this was the sunset or sunrise the first day in the hospital. But here it is.

So! In The Good Life Lab this month, we are going to check in and ask ourselves, “How is right now?”

Here’s how the month works: start with the worksheet below. Every Saturday, I’ll send a reflection and journaling prompt that builds on the last one. And on July 27th at 5 p.m. PT, we’ll gather LIVE on Zoom to process the month together (yes, it will be recorded in case you miss it!).

So to break it down: if you’re a member of the Good Life Lab (formerly The Inner Circle), you get all of it:

A REALLY GOOD worksheet

Saturday reflection questions and journaling prompts that build on one another

A LIVE Zoom workshop with me at the end of the month (July 27th at 5 p.m. PT) to process the month together. And yes, it will be recorded!

The whole point of the Good Life Lab is to actually build the life of your f*cking dreams. July is step one: you can’t build anything until you know where you’re standing.

So get your worksheet and sign up for the Zoom! ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️