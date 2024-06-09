The Good Life

The Good Life

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Ali J's avatar
Ali J
Jun 16, 2024

Hey Tara, once again these prompts were just what I needed this week. (You prob hear that a lot -- part of why we all love you!) I LOVE the idea of reframing mistakes as "glorious blunders," in part because that description makes me LAUGH, which helps put me in a better mindset to reflect back on the situation, show myself compassion, learn, think about how the blunder might actually make the rest of my LIFE better in some way, determine if it even was a "mistake"... Thank you for all your f*cking hard-earned wisdom, authenticity, empathy, humor, and so on! (Please move to MN so we can be besties! I promise I'll take out the trash with you!) XO

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
Jun 9, 2024

I miss the old more introspective style of prompts. This newer style has not been useful to me.

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