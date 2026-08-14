The Good Life

The Good Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Heal's avatar
Jennifer Heal
2d

I catch myself doing this all the time.. my default is “no” whereas some people/many people/my husband’s default is “yes”. Why is that?

Reply
Share
Miranda Foresman's avatar
Miranda Foresman
2dEdited

I said no to a dinner out with my husband when he suggested it at 2pm one Friday, because I had some half-ass plan for going out the next day, and somehow I cannot fathom enjoying TWO WHOLE DAYS in a row of out-of-the-house enjoyment with my spouse and child? Both of whom I love and truly like? It was a major wow moment for me.

And this is the first time I've felt seen (re: my negative narrative) in another's work. The instinct for 'No' is really big, and can now be properly addressed and adjusted.

Thank you for this.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tara Schuster · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture