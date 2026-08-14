Hello dear reader,

I am a “no” to life. Did you know that?

A little story:

A few months ago, The Boyfriend™️ and I were at the mall when he spotted a little ring with a palm tree on it. Knowing that I am CALI to the core, he picked it up and told me he wanted to get it for me. Not for any occasion, birthday or anniversary, but just because. And do you know what I did? I shouted, “NO!” at him. Not “no thank you.” Not “oh honey, you don’t have to.” But a “NO!” primordial, un-fun, NO, that sprang from some ancient well within me.

I asked for a minute, walked about four feet away, and interrogated myself: was that a “real no” (for some reason did I REALLY NOT want the ring?), or was that just me, doing what I always do, “saying no to life?”

I walked back to The Boyfriend™️, apologized for being rude, and told him I would be delighted to be spoiled a little.

This newsletter, and basically everything I do, is an attempt to circumvent my gut reaction (“no to life”) and figure out how to enjoy my limited time on earth and make it more enjoyable for others.

Bet ya didn’t know that about me! I always start from a place of NO

I know where my “no” comes from.

This is exactly how life was in my parents’ household. Nothing was fun or easy, nothing. Amazing family vacation in Hawaii? They'd overspend so wildly that they'd spend the entire trip fighting about money, instead of, IDK, not overspending? Play date at my friend’s house? My mom would accuse the other parents of being “inappropriate,” despite nothing being inappropriate except how inappropriately delicious PB&J is if you toast the bread. Family movie night? When I was seven, my mom once chose Misery, an R-rated film in which Kathy Bates traps and abuses an injured and recovering James Caan.

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAM!

Our life shouldn’t have been miserable! My mom was a successful doctor, my dad an employed lawyer, and they had two beautiful, healthy children. But between a dash of genuine narcissism (the clinical kind) and some untreated mental illness, every single day felt like an ordeal to be survived.

I exited my childhood with only two core beliefs: I was worthless, and the world was a dangerous place to survive.

By the age of twenty-five, all I could hear in my head was a never-ending diss track. “Nobody cares about you, you might get murdered, you’re ugly, you look like a soup dumpling.” The hits.

My plan for happiness, such as it was, involved smoking enough weed to barely exist while climbing the corporate ladder as fast as humanly possible. AND IT KIND OF WORKED! By my twenties I was one of the youngest executives Comedy Central ever had, running shows like Key & Peele. But then I hit rock bottom, which is what tends to happen when you combine drugs with extreme ambition.

To dig myself out of my misery, I decided I had to “re-parent” myself, and spent five years ACTIVELY trying to become the kind of adult I wanted to be. One who was not crying on the streets of Manhattan for no reason. I wrote about all of it, the re-parenting included, in two memoir-slash-self-help books, Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies and Glow In the F*cking Dark.

The thing that surprised me was how many people could relate to the “healing journey” I had been on. And not just people who had it “as bad” as I did. People who had it much worse, and people whose parents nurtured the shi* out of them. None of us wanted our adult lives to be one long reaction to how we grew up. We wanted to be stable, to love and be loved, and maybe, if it wasn’t too much to ask, to enjoy this life. The most quoted line from my first book came out of a lightning bolt moment, when I realized:

Life is not a series of crises to be endured; it is to be enjoyed.

Somewhere in the last few years I started calling my whole approach to life F*ck You Optimism.

F*ck You Optimism:

The daily, teeth-gritted decision to enjoy your life specifically because so much of it has given you excellent reasons not to.

This is not toxic positivity; this is not an attitude; this is a practice, something you DO every day, and truly, most days it’s a fight for me.

F*ck You Optimism says: the world is a mess, I was treated (somewhat) unfairly, AND I am the only person alive who gets to decide what the rest of my life will be like. I CHOOSE to enjoy it.

Who exactly am I saying “f*ck you” to? Well. All of it. To the parents who terrified me, to the people running the world into the ground, to the absurdity of life.

We’re ALL on some kind of journey. Forward this to someone who’s been burned and is ready to heal from it, and maybe even find a little f*ck you optimism. Share

Misery is contagious. A miserable person walks into a room and the room gets worse. They snap at the barista at Starbucks, who is shorter with the next customer, who goes home and is shorter with her kid. Enjoyment is contagious in the exact same way. If you put some delight into the ether, your delight is bound to amplify.

Which is why I don’t think this is some small private thing you do for yourself.

Choosing to enjoy your life might be the only political act reliably available to a regular person on a regular day.

When I feel the tug of NO I now ask myself:

Does this “no” feel scarce, small, tight-fisted, or mean? If so…it’s probably an ancient wound “no.” or Does this “no” feel calm, grounded, not desperate, in a weird way - easy? If so…this is probably a wise, current-me, “no.”

So that’s what I’m doing here every week.

The Good Life lands in your inbox on Fridays. Sometimes it’s a confession, sometimes it’s a tiny ritual I’ve been testing on myself first, sometimes it’s a list of things I bought that actually made my life better. Because a lip balm DOES make a difference. All of it in service of one question: how do you enjoy your one life, and help the people near you delight in theirs?

If you want to go further, there’s The Good Life LAB, where a smaller group of us run one experiment a month together with a worksheet, weekly prompts, and a live workshop.

Join The Good Life LAB!

It’s $5. And if that’s the part standing in your way, email me at tara@taraschuster.com and I’ll comp you, no explanations required.

Testify

And because I actually want to know: what’s your “no”? What’s the thing you reflexively say no to that you might, on a better day, say yes to? Any recent examples?

Tell me in the comments. I read and reply to every single one of them.

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