The Good Life

The Good Life

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Tess Malone's avatar
Tess Malone
12h

Migraines are the worst. I've had two this week! They can be a vicious cycle. My own medical anxiety pertains to my PCOS (now called PMOS). I see my annual endocrinologist and she runs all my blood tests. I'm most paranoid about blood sugar (often an issue with pcos) and familial high cholesterol and finally the number will be so extreme I'll need to uproot my entire lifestyle. I know so much of this is out of my control, but cholesterol is often seen as something you can manage with diet so high numbers feel like a reprimand on my life. In past years, I've moved the appointment to when I'm eating "more perfectly." Now I just go as scheduled and get it over with and tell myself it's just data.

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
13h

I’m so glad you sought care, it can be scary. It can take forever to see a neurologist but a good place to start is your primary care doctor (if you have one! And a good reason to establish care when you’re well!), they can order some tests or direct you to the ER if indicated which will get you moving toward specialists and mris if needed in a hurry. Also, blurry vision can be a sign of a stroke so always important to get checked out right away! Signed, a nurse :)

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