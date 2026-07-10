Hi friend,

I want to let you in on a major, horrible stressor that I haven’t wanted to talk to anyone about because…I don’t know. I was too scared.

Last May, I started to get headaches…pretty much every day. Sometimes, they would be just a tingling sensation at the top of my head like a cap. Other times, I would have an overall feeling like I just got hit in the head with a frying pan. Or what I imagine that feels like from what I’ve seen in cartoons.

Right around that time, too, my vision started to blur in and out during the day, and I couldn’t look into a bright sky because a cascade of floaters would appear. Something felt really, really, really wrong with me… and I did nothing because I was too scared to find out what was wrong.

You see, one of my greatest anxieties in life is that I will die of brain cancer.

Why do I have such a cheery thought in the back of my mind? Well, my grandfather on my mom’s side died of brain cancer, and it was one of the most terrifying experiences from my childhood WHICH IS SAYING A LOT given the many terrifying experiences I endured.

I remember being nine years old, in a gabardine, grey pleated skirt with a matching wool argyle sweater, and being taken to see my grandfather at home like I was being taken to a museum to observe the exotic wildlife. We stood at a distance, not really engaging with my grandfather, who looked so different. With his blonde mop of hair shaved off, I barely recognized him.

What scared me most about the entire situation was that no one talked to me or explained what was happening. It felt almost like the adults were shunning him, like, as long as we stayed far away and didn’t interact, we would somehow be safe. When he died shortly thereafter, we missed the funeral.

Medical trauma runs so deep in my family that it might as well be included on our family crest. Maybe as a woman with one hand over her eyes, trying not to see or know, and her other arm extended, trying to keep everything “bad” at bay? It’s why getting surgery for HPV was so hard, and it’s why going for a simple doctor’s appointment necessitates me taking a tranquilizer.

I have been THROUGH it.

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And then I FINALLY sought out an answer

On May 30th of this year, I had a headache so bad and so excruciatingly different than anything I’ve ever felt before that I knew that instead of just suffering in silence, I had to do something. But not before I waited two weeks. Two weeks of a headache that would not go away because I really, really, did not want to go to the ER or figure out how to get an MRI. I thought those actions would be “too dramatic.”

But two weeks in, I realized what was REALLY F*CKING DRAMATIC was my constant complaining to The Boyfriend™️ about my headaches. Like, wasn’t it a lot that for a year, almost every day, I told him about a headache and how afraid I was it was brain cancer?

Wasn’t it kind of nuts that in the span of two months, I became convinced I would die in my sleep and asked him to make sure I was breathing when he got up at night to use the bathroom? Like that was f*cking DRAMA..

So, knowing it is basically IMPOSSIBLE to see a neurologist (the wait list I was told was an actual year) I found a sketchy online neurologist just to get the MRI ordered. He reminded me very much of Dr. Nick from The Simpsons but I figured something was better than nothing. I also asked that he give me the results the following day, which I’ve never had happen, but apparently, when you are working with a doctor of ill repute, you can get such things. The Boyfriend™️ and I attended the virtual meeting together, and before anything he started with, “Your brain is beautiful. You have a beautiful, normal brain.”

This guy declared my brain “beautiful and normal.”

I felt a GIANT WAVE OF RELIEF and started to cry. I didn’t realize how stressed out and anxious I had been for the entire year until I was told nothing dire was going on. And…in that moment, half of what I now know is a migraine” washed away. Which makes sense given what I’ve learned since about my migraines.

Turns out I have “genetic migraines.”

After our appointment, I learned I have “genetic migraines.” The moment the doctor asked if migraines ran in my family, a long-lost memory of my mom crying in pain from migraines and getting shots in the butt (of what? In the 80s? I’m betting the good stuff!) re-surfaced.

I’ve since learned my aunt had migraines so debilitating that she was hospitalized many, many times. So, it’s just a part of who I am (thanks, fam!). I’m genetically predisposed, but there are also many things I can do to help myself. I’m now keeping a headache journal (imagine my excitement when I found out journaling was my homework).

It’s ALWAYS better to know

Since finding out the facts, my migraines have HALVED in frequency and intensity. One of the biggest trip wires for migraines in me is stress…so…my constant fear of brain cancer was actually causing them.

After going through so many weird medical trauma moments, I’ve learned a lot I’d like to share with you:

1. Going to a doctor is not dramatic; ignoring your body and suffering is SUPER dramatic.

A doctor’s ENTIRE JOB is to keep us healthy. So going to see a doctor when something is wrong is just what you’re supposed to do. Being afraid for a year and constantly complaining to your boyfriend and sister only for them to give you the same tired, “I’m sure you’re fine”? That’s some lame high-school theater type shit. AND EVEN IF you’re afraid of a doctor or someone in your life thinking you are dramatic - there are FAR WORSE things than being dramatic.

2. Don’t be afraid of finding out

I was afraid of “knowing” but not knowing is not the same thing as “not having.” Let’s say I had something worse wrong with me. The sooner you find out about those things, the better. Because there are more treatment options!

Know someone who’s been through migraines or some other terrifying health thing? I KNOW this post will help them! Share

3. Don’t underestimate agency

My therapist pointed out to me that so much of my anxiety occurs when I overestimate the threat and underestimate my agency to do something about it.

Here’s how I was thinking about the situation: I have FULL BLOWN BRAIN CANCER, and I won’t be able to do anything about it.

Here’s what was more real: This could be something not great, and I’m the most competent person I know - I can and WILL navigate the situation.

I have to tell you, I feel a little “jinx-y” writing about this. Like, if I tell you I don’t have brain cancer, will I get it? That’s how my little doom spiral mind works!

But I’ll also tell you that I’m genuinely grateful for this experience because it gives me SUCH a solid data point: there was a time I thought the worst was happening, and it was not. Next time I get super anxious about something medical, I will come back to this memory.

You Tell Me

Have you had an experience like this when you were just too afraid to deal with something? How did you get over it? Are you currently too afraid to deal with something? Let me know and I can try to reframe it for you in the comments.

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