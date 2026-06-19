Hi Friends!

Last week I told you I am moving towards helping us lead a life we f*cking enjoy, and a major part of this work is my NEW Substack Show/Podcast Thing that I’m calling…

A Little Thing That Helps

It’s a conversation series where I speak with people who have “made it” about the small, specific, anyone-can-do-it tools, rituals, and mindsets that have helped them through their struggles to enjoy their lives.

Because I’m a snob discerning, I’ve asked only ridiculously talented people to join us.

Like, these are the people I want to hear from - the ones who seem to have it all together but who I know must struggle - even a little. This summer you'll hear from Jeff Tweedy | Starship Casual (my FAVORITE MUSICIAN OF ALL TIME!!!), Gretchen Rubin (The Happiness Project), Minaa B. (esteemed therapist), Melissa Urban (CEO The Whole30), and Bess Kalb (best-selling author and longtime writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live).

Truly, I can’t believe we are going to talk to Jeff Tweedy. PINCH ME!

Many people start podcasts because…Idk, it seems like a good idea? Or because it’s an “extension of their brand?”

I’m starting mine for a VERY different reason. And…well…I have a confession to make that will make me seem petty and maybe a little gross

I used to look at successful people doing the things I wanted to do, and their triumphs would bum me the f*ck out, to the point where I would just stop dead in my tracks.

Lena Dunham has her own show on HBO? UGH! Because she has a TV show AND is a young woman, now I never will! Time to throw this script away!

Glennon Doyle is writing best-selling memoirs that inspire others to live better lives? UGH! She took the ONLY SPACE for a woman memoirist! Time to give up!

Every time I was presented with proof that creative success was possible, I took it as proof that it was impossible for me.

That is, until I read Steve Martin’s Born Standing Up. I was in a period where I was reading memoirs like they were self-help, searching for adults to tell me how to live a life I could survive. In his book, a brutally honest, riveting account of his journey from Disneyland magician to the biggest stand-up in the world, he shared two lessons that absolutely changed my relationship with writing and creativity.

Lesson #1: Talent Isn’t the Most Important Ingredient

It wasn’t like Steve was handed talent from on high and then simply succeeded. It was his lack of talent that forced him to be creative.

“I was not naturally talented. I didn’t sing, dance or act, though working around that minor detail made me inventive.” -Steve Martin

Lesson #2: Pros Make It Look Easy

One reason other people’s success made me feel like a failure was that the people I admired seemed to do their work effortlessly, without the problems I had (just getting myself to sit down and write, feeling like a fraud, writing draft after draft and feeling like I was getting nowhere). But Steve (I can call you that, right, Steve?) pointed out that PROS MAKE WORK LOOK EASY. That’s why they’re pros! In reality, they are SWEATING and working their asses off at their craft.

“My most persistent memory of stand-up is of my mouth being in the present and my mind being in the future: the mouth speaking the line, the body delivering the gesture, while the mind looks back, observing, analyzing, judging, worrying, and then deciding when and what to say next. Enjoyment while performing was rare - enjoyment would have been an indulgent loss of focus that comedy cannot afford.” -Steve Martin

Reading that Steve FRIGGIN MARTIN, my comedy hero and icon, wasn’t just born gifted gave me hope that ALLLLL of the people I admired had secretly done hard, struggle-filled work, and that the secret work was just part of the job. Not a problem. The job.

Once I understood that, I could see that the success of others, rather than a threat to me, was just proof of what I could do if I f*cking worked. And had a little luck to boot!

Steve Martin’s Advice Was the Little Thing That Helped Me

Steve Martin’s little tools (don’t think of talent as a prerequisite, and pros make it look easy) were specific enough and actionable enough to change my life. For real. From that moment onwards, I thought about the world differently and started writing my first book.

Which is exactly why I’m creating…

A Little Thing That Helps

I want to blow up the misconception that held me back for YEARS: that once you’ve “made it,” life is PERFECT, THANK YOU, BYEEEEE. It’s not.

The people we admire are struggling too; they just have tools. Steve Martin handed me his tools through his book. I want you and me to be in conversation with awesome people willing to share theirs. This won’t be a typical “show”- I am only asking guests who are willing to open up and have a super honest conversation. Also, each episode will be short! Like 20 minutes because I don’t have more than 20 minutes to do much of anything, do you?

I hope this show helps you feel less alone, makes you laugh, and gives you tools that actually help you live a life you enjoy. Because that is ALWAYS the goal.

Our Very First Guest is Gretchen Rubin

Gretchen is a mega best-selling author and super-successful woman who looks like she has it all together 100% of the time. But that’s no one’s reality, so I’m going to ask her about a time she looked like it was all working on the outside but where she was struggling on the inside. And, most importantly, what little thing helped. Details to come on how to join us on Substack Live next week!

Who else should be on!?

So far, people have been super down to join us!!! Who would you like to hear from? Tell me in the comments, pretty please!

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