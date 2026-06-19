The Good Life

The Good Life

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Annabel Monaghan's avatar
Annabel Monaghan
7d

Can't wait for this! And i'm sure you never had this original idea, but i would listen to the Steve Martin interview on repeat

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2 replies by Tara Schuster and others
Lisa Knapp's avatar
Lisa Knapp
8d

This is so exciting and I am over the moon that you get talk with my musical hero of all time Jeff Tweedy!!!! 💜 Gah!!! Cannot wait to hear all about it and consider me a little jealous (Sorry).

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1 reply by Tara Schuster
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