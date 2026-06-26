Ep 1: Gretchen Rubin's Biggest Flop Saved Her Career

My dearest friend!

Our show launches…NOW! Welcome to A Little Thing That Helps!

I’m OBSESSED with hearing the real origin story of how people who “made it” actually made it. I’m so tired of the sanitized, Instagram-ready version of events where success comes naturally and quickly. Those narratives either 1) make me feel bad about myself (why not me?!) or 2) stop me dead in my tracks because CLEARLY, if I were talented, things would have been more effortless for me, right?

It’s why I started A Little Thing That Helps, my new show where I sit down with people who look utterly put-together on the outside and ask them about a time they were genuinely struggling, and the small, specific tools that helped them get through it and ultimately enjoy their lives.

For my very first episode, there was one person I wanted to talk to: Gretchen Rubin. She’s a 7x NYT best-selling author (you might know her from The Happiness Project, amongst many others), host of the Happier Podcast, and has her own hugely successful Substack. She is a woman who has, by any measure, made it. I mean, look at her dog, Taffy! Who has this much success and a dog this friggin’ cute?!

The small, anyone-can-do-it tools I learned from her have already had a HUGE impact on me (esp #3!) and I hope they help you too!

The Little Things That Helped Gretchen (and That I’m Stealing Immediately)

If you want tools, rituals, and little things that help you to live a good life, then I hope you’ll subscribe.

1. Gretchen’s Flop Changed Everything

That Happiness Project is a MEGA best-seller, but what I didn’t know was that it was her FOURTH book, and that she had been writing seriously for ten years before anyone paid attention.

The book right before The Happiness Project was a biography of JFK that she loved writing and that completely bombed. It didn’t even come out in paperback, which, in traditional publishing, is basically the publisher saying they’ve given up on a book.

The flop made her desperate to find another way in - a direct connection with readers. So she started a blog when blogging was a thing, then got on social media when social media was just becoming a thing, then started a podcast, which was also just becoming a thing.

One tool at a time, she didn’t give up, but instead, she added to her empire because she felt like she had no other choice. That infrastructure is EXACTLY what launched The Happiness Project into the stratosphere when it finally came out. The failure of the JFK book built the foundation for everything that followed.

“Had this book not really flopped,” she told me, “I don’t know that I would have done any of that because I would have thought, well, the system’s pretty much working for me.” [5:30]

2. A Life Unplanned Isn’t Worth Living* (*okay, Gretchen didn’t say that, but Aristotle kind of did)

Gretchen spent more than a year figuring out the structure for her best-seller Life in Five Senses. She had eleven senses, then nine, then eleven again, before a friend finally suggested: maybe it should just be the five senses. THE FIVE SENSES. A concept you learn in kindergarten. That is how hard structure is - it gets in your head! And I say this as someone who spent six months writing the first twenty pages of my second book. [16:24]

Loving Gretchen’s lessons? Go ahead and send them to a friend who could use them!

Share

But she wasn’t just talking about books: Gretchen told me,

“Scheduling is life. Whatever is on the schedule is what is going to be my life.” [23:10]

There is an Aristotelian philosopher named Edith Hall who frames it this way: a life unplanned isn’t worth living. I AGREE WITH THIS. Structure isn’t the enemy of a good life, it IS the good life.

So instead of just thinking “I should go to the gym,” you put your shoes out the night before, you put it in your Google Calendar, you make it part of the actual architecture of your days.

I just moved to San Francisco, and I want to build community, so I am going to start hosting Shabbat dinners on Fridays. These will be on the schedule every Friday, because that’s how it becomes real. Structure, while honestly a little boring and hard to implement, is a friend to an enjoyable life.

3. Annoyance Is the Price of a Rich Life

Confession time: the morning of this recording, I was SO annoyed at The Boyfriend™️ about something he did. Just completely in my feelings about it, going in circles, unable to let it go.

And then Gretchen shared a lesson that created a major reframe for me: if you’re social and engaging with other people, it’s natural that you will feel bad sometimes. You will:

Put your foot in your mouth

Feel left out

Feel paranoid

Feel annoyed

“There will be awkward moments and angry moments and moments where nothing lands right, and that is just the price of a rich social life, the cost of having people in your life who actually matter to you. [21:22]” “The richness of it,” she said, “is that some of it’s going to suck.” [22:54]

When she said that, it made me realize that the goal isn’t to eliminate the friction, it’s to stop treating the friction like a problem to be solved and instead treat it as proof that you’re actually living - and building a life you f*cking enjoy! I actually let the Boyfriend ™ off the hook because I remembered, Okay, I’m annoyed by this thing, but there is another 99% I’m not annoyed about with him. We have a rich relationship. Not a PERFECT one.

Thanks so much, Gretchen, for joining me and sharing so openly. You can find Gretchen at gretchenrubin.com, visit her Amazon author page here, listen to her podcast here, and see her cute puppies on Instagram here!

I want to hear from you:

Now I’d love to hear from YOU: What FLOP ultimately led you in the right direction? Are there any flops you continued to pursue and now see you could have pivoted sooner? I have a few of those myself…

Leave a comment