Don't Let the A-holes Have Your Joy

Hi friend!

The first time I ever heard Wilco, I was 17, speeding down Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, the windows rolled way down, music tumbling out of my rented Ford Taurus. I had picked up Wilco’s album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot a few days before because a) what did that title even mean? And b) the dude at the record store in Chicago said it was rad, and who can deny “rad?”

I was on a “college tour,” which is a decidedly optimistic activity, because I was bummed the f*ck out. You see, I had survived a mess-wreck-disaster of a childhood (neglect! psychological abuse! enough material for a book! Oh my!) and just about the only thing I believed was that life was a series of crises to endure. I was a very fun seventeen-year-old.

As I pressed play on my new CD (remember those?)...I couldn’t really understand what I was listening to. Was it music? Was it drums? Was it some kind of electricity? And what exactly was an “American aquarium drinker?” Little by little however, I was transfixed, hooked by the lyrics, and oddly comforted by the foreign world the music created.

I didn’t know people made music like this, that music was allowed to sound like this…And for the first time in a long time, I thought that maybe, just maybe, there was a bigger world out there that wasn’t quite as doomed as I had imagined.

And that is exactly why, twenty-three years later, I knew I had to talk to Jeff Tweedy on my show A Little Thing That Helps. Every week I interview people who have “made it” to ask how they actually get through the hard stuff and…I don’t know about you…but I’m finding…kind of everything to be the hard stuff lately.

And so I asked Jeff (PS I do not know him by Jeff, wish I did though!) what was helping him through this very special moment in time. He had SO many pearls of wisdom to share:

“You shouldn’t let those assholes have the joy.”

When I asked Jeff how he was letting in the light lately - because today’s world feels super dark! - he told me, “You should be a participant not just in fighting…and resisting the things that are destructive, but you should be a participant in making a world that’s worth saving.”

Let that sink in a minute.

He talked about being inspired by the iconic musician and civil rights activist, Mavis Staples, and the “radiant joy and fearlessness” she always showed, no matter how hard times were. In Jeff’s eyes, this is an example we should all follow, and we should think of joy, of creating art, as the ultimate act of resistance. “That’s not sticking your head in the sand; I think that’s what we need to survive darkness, and that’s what has always been necessary.”

Photo credit: Photo by Jaime Kelter-Davis

Try Not to Believe Your OWN BS

In his book, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), Jeff wrote,

“It was a revelation when I started to be able to see that there were choices to make, and it was a hell of a lot easier to do the right thing when you’re aware that you have a right thing and a wrong thing to choose between. (256)”

I LOVE this quote. But how, I asked Jeff, do you actually habituate yourself to “doing the right thing?” He explained, “The great gift of being an addict is you have to keep working at being straight with yourself. You have to keep working at being…aware of yourself and those kinds of internal choices…you have to work on not allowing yourself to be deluded,” and ultimately, “maintain some curiosity about yourself.”

The advice to get curious about ourselves, slow down and say “Wait a second. I didn’t mean that. Why did I think that?” is invaluable. It helps us have the space to choose differently. “You better know yourself, or you’re kind of screwed.” Touché, Jeff Tweedy, touché.

Above all, “do not postpone happiness.”

Wilco in Paris, November 16, 2016.

The news cycle is overwhelming, and a lot of us feel like we’re living in the worst time in history. Jeff rightly points out that the problem might actually be the level of access we have to the news cycle, versus this really being “the worst it’s ever been.” “We have access to [the news] 24 hours a day, every second, all of the world’s suffering. If we’re looking for it, we can find it. And it’s a lot,” he said.

It can feel almost unfair to experience happiness and joy when others are suffering so much, but Jeff says our responsibility during these times is finding happiness and making art so you can create the world you want.

He pointed out that throughout history, there’s never been a time without beauty. “I think most of the people that survive most of the horrible things we know of from history, one of the ways that they survived those was to make art. Stay together. Lift each other up. It’s what Aristotle says - flourish. Despairing is, to some people, a sin.”

And further, falling into your own pit of misery won’t lessen the suffering of others. “I don’t know what good it does anybody to withhold things from yourself or withhold joy,” he said.

Do you know someone who has a hard time breaking away from the 24-hour news cycle and thinks they don’t deserve happiness right now because others are suffering? Send them this newsletter to remind them that the best thing they can do is flourish! Share

As for what’s bringing him joy?

“All the [same] stuff that sustained me when I was a little kid,” he told me. “Listening to other people’s records, going for walks, going for hikes, being around green, landscapes.”

When he puts it like that, it all sounds really simple, doesn’t it? Maybe because it is. Jeff ended our conversation with humility and wit, reminding us that if he’s our guiding light…well then… “it’s tough times all over.”

Jeff Tweedy, thank you for being someone in the world who shows us there is more possibility and that a better world already exists today, if we are willing to see and participate in it.

Testify

I want to hear from you: What’s one super simple way YOU find joy today? And what do you think about finding joy and bringing beauty into the world as an act of resistance?

Please share with me in the comments - I read and reply to every single one ‘cus that’s me!

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Coming up

Next week, we’re wrapping up Season 1 of A Little Thing That Helps with author Susan Cain. You might know her for her mega world-influencing book, Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, but I know her as a friend who lives soulfully and honestly, and who always encourages me to escape my perfectionism. Susan and I are chatting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Don’t miss this intimate conversation with one of the great thinkers of our time!

RSVP to our Live with Susan Cain!

We’re kicking off our next season in September with some incredible guests - I’m talking Elizabeth Gilbert (what???), Dan Harris, Joanna Goddard, Yung Pueblo…it’s going to be a stellar lineup, friends.